How to celebrate the fourth locally this weekend

The Farmington Rotary presents the Fourth of July parade, returning after a year of absence. The theme will be “Freedom” this year. At the beginning of the parade, a check for more than $8000 will be presented to Honor Flight Maine. Anyone interested in participating should go to the Rotary Club website or Facebook page for more information and the registration form.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 3, starting on High Street and progressing down Broadway, Main Street and South Street. Participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the staging area in the Olsen Student Center parking lot, located on High Street in downtown Farmington. They will be judged based on the theme of Freedom and five categories: Agriculture/Animal, Band/Music/Walkers, Antique (Car/Truck/Tractor), Military Service/Patriotic, and Float. Two winners in each category will receive a prize of Chamber Bucks, $50 for first place and $25 for second.

Chamber Bucks are gift certificates redeemable at many businesses in the greater Farmington area. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce supports this program to encourage people to shop locally. Simply pay with your Chamber bucks and the business will be reimbursed by the Chamber of Commerce. Businesses in downtown Farmington that participate in the program include Mixed Up, Origin USA, Reny’s, Touch of Class, Twice Sold Tales, and many more.

The Rotary urges participants and parade viewers to “be respectful of others and enjoy the parade while socially distancing.” They ensure that there will be plenty of room along the parade route for people to safely spectate.

The town of Jay will host a fireworks display at Spruce Mountain Ski Slope, starting at dusk on Saturday, July 3. They can be seen throughout Jay and Livermore Falls.

“A big thank you to the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce for coordinating the Independence Day fireworks for our communities!” said Shiloh LaFreniere, Jay town manager.

On Saturday, July 3, the Rangeley Town Park will come to life with activities, food and entertainment for all ages. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with the Children’s Doll Carriage Parade on Main Street and the Duck Race on Haley Pond, and go out with a bang as the fireworks get underway at dusk. The Tom Ball Band will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. in the park.

Cadagan, a local band, will be performing a free concert in Clearwater Cove in Industry on July 4. The show, with Jason McClure playing from 3 to 5 p.m. and Cadagan from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will be followed by a fireworks display. The new food truck, the Ugly Dumpling, will be parked near the public beach just yards from where the band will be playing. The band encourages people to attend on the water, safely watching the festivities from boats. If that is not possible, attendees should get landowner permission to watch the show from shore.

There will be a jar for donations to Cadagan near the stage on the lawn where the bands will play. If you are interested in contributing, there is also a GoFundMe campaign on the Cadagan Facebook page.