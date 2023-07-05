Hundreds of awards presented in the final assembly of the inaugural year at Day Mountain Regional Middle School

STRONG – WELCOME, LUMBERJACKS! was the greeting displayed on the big screen in the gymnasium/auditorium of the Day Mountain Regional Middle School on the last day of school, Friday, June 16. Thus commenced the Final Awards Assembly of the 22/23 school year. Principal Margaret Adams was the Master of Ceremonies.

After giving her own personal welcome to the large gathering of parents, family, and friends, Mrs. Adams proceeded to present the numerous awards of achievement to students in grades 5 – 8.

First up were those who earned SAWS recognition. SAWS stands for Stamina and Staying Power; Acceptance and Inclusion; Wellness and Health, and Student Achievement.

5th Graders recognized were for English Language Arts (ELA): Blake Haines, Dorothy Kane, JD Maynard, Bradley and Gregory Damren, Hunter Schiche; Math: Hannah Fischer; Social Studies: Dorothy Kane; Art: Brice Lovejoy; Strings: Brooke Wilkins; General Music: Summer Starbird; PE: Natalie McCarty; Wellness: Natalie Buck.

6th Graders: ELA: Liam Capewell, Jasmine Carleton, Vivian Davis, Colby Smith, Aiden Morgan, Willow Bachelder; Math: Lily Field; Social Studies: Jaxson Rice; Art: Vivian Davis; Strings: Cadence Thorndike; General Music: Nadya Moore; PE: Yhancee LeBlanc; Wellness: Colby Smith.

7th Graders: ELA: Audrey Connelli; Math: Nevaeh Fall; Science: Scarlett Marchant; Social Studies: Arianna Poulin; Art: Riley Gibson; Chorus: Caylee Halunen; Orchestra: Ellie Dentico; PE: Caylee Halunen; Wellness and Health: Aubrey Finne.

8th Graders: ELA: Kadin Poulin, Liam Monahan; Math: Tyson Pillsbury, Cole Bailey; Science: Camryn Dixon; Social Studies: Kayla Dexter; Art: Eddie Sweetser; Chorus: Serena Toothaker; Orchestra: Elizabeth Schiche; PE: Skylar Love; Wellness and Health: Serena Toothaker.

Between each set of presentations, the opportunity was given for photos to be taken of the recipients.

The next set of awards were for presentations given for National History Day (NHD). These students were among the twenty-eight from DMRMS who qualified for the NHD state competition, which was held at the University of Maine, Orono in May. The following presenters from grades 7 and 8 received awards on this day because they earned a rating of “exemplary” in the categories of historical research: Imani Chilcote-Joof, Caitlyn Doucette, Kayla Dexter, and Halo Dustin; Cheyenne Allen, Ruby Forsely Hansack, Vega Rollins, and Edna Bilodeau; Audrey Conelli, Kaitlin Danala, Mia Sherwood, and Gabby Doyon; Monica Buck; and Skylar Love.

A special thank you went to Wendy Morrill, who coordinated the event.

The Mary Stinchfield Community Service Award is presented annually to the student who best portrays “the heart of our school”. Attributes include caring for others, responsibility, making sure those around him/her are taken care of and supported, and acceptance and respect for both adults and peers. This year’s award, presented by Felecia Pease, went to Kaydance Bachelder.

Mrs. Pease also presented the Felecia Pease Visual and Performing Arts Award for making the visual and performing arts a major piece of each and every part of their day.

This year’s award was to Elizabeth Schiche and Kaitlin Danala who both believe that engaging in the arts is the best way to take care of our brains and our bodies, the best way to be happy, healthy, and successful.

Presidential Educational Achievement Awards went to Kaydance Bachelder, Edna Bilodeau, Caitlyn Doucette, Joshua Finne, Liam Monahan, Tyson Pillsbury, Paige Proulx, Presley Robison, Celia Rose, Elizabeth Schiche, Hunter Schwartz, Mackenzie Smith, Edward Sweetser, and Christina Thorndike. This award recognizes students that show outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment or intellectual development in their academic subjects, but do not meet the criteria for the Educational Excellence Award. Its purpose is to encourage and reward students who give their best effort, often in the face of special obstacles.

Recipients of the Presidential Educational Excellence Awards were presented to students whose grade point average is 90 on a 100 point scale. Additionally, schools also include results from state tests and nationally-normed achievement tests which show high achievement in reading or math. This year’s recipients were Cheyenne Allen, Cole Bailey, Imani Chilcote-Joof, Kayla Dexter, Halo Dustin, Skylar Love, Brennan Mitchell, and Chase Ross for high achievement in math, reading, and language; Kadin Poulin, high achievement in math and reading; Rylie Estabrook, Peyton Handrahan, high achievement reading; and Ruby Forsley Hansack for high achievement language.

Earning this year’s American Legion Award were Peyton Handrahan and Skylar Love. The Legion focuses on the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Peyton completed his school year in good standing academically. He was committed to school and community service, including being an active participant in The School Leadership Club, assisting with the school gardening program, and engagement with the American Legion Auxiliary. Skylar also excels academically, as well as demonstrating good sportsmanship. He is a quiet leader, showing dedication to school leadership for all of his middle school career, as well as demonstrating a true love of family, community, and country.

This year’s awards were presented by Norman Goff of American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 in Kingfield.

Skylar Love also received the Secretary of State Award, which was presented by Senator Russell Black in recognition of his outstanding civic and scholastic activities.

The morning assembly concluded with the 8th Grade Class of 2023 Slide Show compiled by 5/6 ELA teacher Nicole Levesque with photos submitted from families and friends. This touching presentation produced a most appreciative and emotional response from those gathered in celebration of the success of this group of young folks.

To conclude the assembly, the Day Mountain Regional Middle School Class of 2023 formed a receiving line in the lobby where they enjoyed expressions of congratulations and many, many enthusiastic hugs and handshakes.

Written by Paula Kane.