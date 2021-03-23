I-95 motorcycle accident causes life threatening injuries

AUGUSTA – Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle they were riding on had mechanical issues, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

New Sharon resident Patrick Daggett, 40, and Jay resident Rebecca Wallace, 42, were transported by LifeFlight to Portland on Monday, March 22 around 2 p.m. after Daggett’s 2005 Harley reportedly lost control. According to the press release, Daggett was attempting to pull into the breakdown lane of I-95 near Augusta to address a mechanical failure on the motorcycle when he lost control. The motorcycle went off the road and both passengers were ejected.

The passengers were not wearing helmets, according to the statement, and sustained life threatening injuries.