Imelda passes on legacy of kindness

NEW SHARON – Not many people can successfully turn a hobby into a business, but Janet Imelda Kennedy

did just that. It was hard to miss her life’s biggest accomplishment heading toward Farmington on Route 2.

“I just remember her sewing her whole life,” Tammy Frechette said.

Tammy is one of Imelda’s four children, one of the four reasons why Imelda got seriously into sewing in the first place.

“She had to clothe us. It was her way of surviving,” she said.

Tammy never particularly liked the clothing her mom made. In fact, as a teenager, she hated it all.

“I was a Levi brand girl. One year there was this CB jacket I wanted so bad, just like all of my friends, but my parents couldn’t afford it. On my birthday, somehow, they made it happen.”

Years later, when the beloved jacket was finally retired, Tammy’s mom made a stuffed animal out of it.

“That’s how crafty she was. She could look at you, and go building something for your exact shape and it would be spot on.”

For many years, Imelda created and sold out of her home. Finally, after 25 years of dreaming it to life, she opened Imelda’s Fabric and Design on Route 2 in New Sharon. Her customers followed her, and the store became a bustling home for quilters, sewers and crafters. It wasn’t until Imelda passed away two weeks ago that Tammy realized just how large of a ripple effect Imelda had had.

“She took care of a lot of people’s needs. Even the stuff she didn’t want to do,” Tammy said.

Since the announcement of her death, people as far as Southern Maine have commented on the legacy Imelda left behind. At the start of the pandemic, Imelda gave away thousands of face masks that she hand sewed. She served on the Board of Directors for the Franklin County Animal Shelter for years, often bringing home an animal or two that needed a warm place to sleep.

“She would just do anything for anyone.”

Imelda’s Fabric is currently up for sale and everything in the store is 50% off. Contact Tammy for more information.