Updated: Standoff closes Route 43

Updated July 18, 10:00 p.m.
TEMPLE – According to a press release from Farmington Police Department Chief Kenneth Charles, officers responded to a request for assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.
Officers reportedly attempted to make contact with the individual at a house on the Temple Road as part of an investigation, at which point the subject brandished a firearm and made threats toward the officers.
No other information is available at this time.
Route 43 remains closed.
TEMPLE – Route 43 has been closed to traffic in an apparent standoff reportedly occurring at this hour at a residence.
The Maine State Police Tactical Team has been confirmed by spokeswoman Shannon Moss to be on the scene at a residence as well as officers from the Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.