Incredible shows in the sky

This pair of mature bald eagles appeared while photographing an immature bald eagle feeding on the ice on the Androscoggin River, south of Lewiston, near Durham. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Another shot of the bald eagle pair – amazing to watch their interactions. At one point, there were three mature bald eagles in the air, and the immature feeding on the ice. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) I had just told this drake mallard a joke. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) A hen mallard on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick at the walking suspension bridge. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Long tailed duck, Casco Bay, South Harpswell. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Marina in suspension for a while longer, South Harpswell, Maine. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) A memorial to all Maine fishermen, Bailey Island. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Old Orchard Beach at sunset. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) The early bird does not always get the worm. (Photo by Dennis York) A robin enjoys a meal of rotten apple. (Photo by Dennis York) A bluejay and berries. (Photo by Dennis York) A robin looking for lunch. (Photo by Dennis York) Berries make a quick energy snack for this robin. (Photo by Dennis York) A chickadee stops long enough to get his picture taken. (Photo by Dennis York) A cardinal in the bushes. (Photo by Dennis York) This cardinal was shy around the feeder, but did stop to grab a few sunflower seeds. (Photo by Dennis York) This nuthatch looks upset about the empty feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) Incredible northern lights in Farmington on Friday night. Taken on the Mason Road, a dead end street with no light interference at all. We get a lot of really great views but this one takes the cake! (Photo by Rachel Parlin) Celebrating the northern lights show. (Photo by Rachel Parlin)