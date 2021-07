FARMINGTON – The Farmington Rotary Club sponsored the return of its Independence Day parade held on Saturday, July 3 with the theme of “Freedom.”

After more than a year of canceled events including last year’s Fourth of July parade due to the Covid 19 pandemic, spectators turned out this year to celebrate with a parade that wove its way through downtown Farmington. Red, white and blue were the colors of the day that featured grey skies that threatened but didn’t deliver rain.