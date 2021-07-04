Features Independence Day by Administrator July 4, 2021 1 min read Male bobolink in the field at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Fritillary butterfly in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Snapping turtle at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Comma butterfly in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Bee on black-eyed Susan at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Deer feeding in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) On the alert. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe with twin fawns in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A hen turkey with three chicks. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.