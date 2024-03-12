Industry approves new dog control ordinance in annual town meeting

INDUSTRY – On Saturday afternoon, the town of Industry held its annual town meeting and passed all 39 warrant articles. Each warrant article required a show-of-hands vote with a two-thirds majority to pass, except for Article 7 which required a secret ballot vote.

Municipal officials were elected by ballot vote earlier in the day Saturday. Rich Ruhlin served as a moderator for the meeting, and he was also reelected as RSU 9 School Board Director and will be serving a three-year term.

Mark Prentiss was elected to the Industry Select Board and will replace Selectperson Robert Geisser, who has served on the board for 20 years and as a firefighter for 25 years.

The town report was dedicated to Geisser, alongside Joseph Paradis Jr. who served as road commissioner for 14 years, fire chief for 19 years, and the Industry Select Board for 3 years.

“We want to take this time to recognize Robert Geisser and Joseph Paradis for their many years and service to the Town,” the report states. “They have shown long-term dedication to the Town through their multiple positions over the years. We extend a grateful and sincere thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to the Town of Industry and community members.”

All 39 warrant articles passed with no amendments, and Article 7 passed with a total of 31 written votes with 27 in favor and four against. The article was to increase the property tax levy limit of $298,961 established for the Town by State law in the event that the municipal budget approved under the following articles in a tax commitment that is greater than this property tax limit. This is a standard article approved each year.

Article 29 appropriated the sum of $225,000 for the care and maintenance of roads, with $125,000 going toward summer roads and $100,000 toward winter roads. Selectperson Earl Ireland stated that the town has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to go toward road repairs from the May 1 rainstorm, but has not received any funding as of yet. The town also approved the other budget articles.

Article 39 replaced the dog control ordinance with a revised version, which now includes a more detailed article on dog barking. According to Animal Control Officer Erin Ryan, the previous ordinance was adopted on April 17, 2001.