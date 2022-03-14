Industry elects officials, approves budget at annual town meeting

INDUSTRY – Residents approved the 2022 proposed budget for a total of $608,402 during the annual town meeting on Saturday, March 12, after electing a new school board director.

Prior to the meeting, municipal officer elections were held. Stewart Durrell was reelected to the select board, and Richard Ruhlin was elected to a seat on the Regional School Unit 9 school board. Ruhlin will take his seat at the start of the RSU 9 fiscal year in July.

Each article in the town meeting warrant was approved; the majority by a unanimous vote. A written ballot was cast for article seven, to determine if the town would increase the property tax levy limit. The budget that was passed came in at $15,000 less than the levy limit and the vote to increase the limit passed, 22 to zero.

The town’s former animal control officer did not perform duties as the board of selectmen felt appropriate, board chair Lee Ireland said. The board hired Mike Ryan to serve as animal control officer along with his wife and felt confident that the town would receive better services now. The salary for animal control officer was set at $3,000 with an additional $200 for payroll taxes.

Typically, the Industry Fire Rescue Department would request $35,000. Per an agreement with the town after the purchase of the new mini pumper fire truck last year, the department requested $30,000 this year. The request was approved.

The select board requested a raise in their salaries. Ireland explained that the select board had not received a salary increase since 2006 and said that while no one was serving on the board for the money, it was important that the position was compensated, especially looking towards the future and the need for new select persons to serve the town. Based on other towns of similar sizes in a similar area, Industry select board members were towards the lower end of the pay scale. The voters approved an increase in salary; the board chair will receive $5,000 and the other two board members will receive $4,500 each, annually.

The town’s road maintenance budgets—both summer and winter—are funded to $75,000 and $80,000, respectively. This means that every year, the town approves to raise and appropriate the total expended in the previous year so they start the year fully funded and have some cushioning in the event of unexpected expenses. This year’s summer roads came in at $61,741.46, and the winter roads came in at $59,735.57.

The question was raised about adding a crosswalk across Route 43 from the public parking to the town beach on Clearwater Lake for safety. The town had previously discussed it, but the Maine Department of Transportation would not approve a crosswalk because of the lack of visibility and other liability concerns. If the town decided to put in a crosswalk, they would have to assume full liability, and the select board did not feel they could do so. They are working on some barriers around the monument to help contain children and provide some safety in the area.

Finally, the town approved $50,000 to continue development and research on the new town garage. Once the ground thaws, more studies need to be done for the proposed location so a final construction package can be presented to the town, likely in a special town meeting, to determine funding. If the cost of the project is too high due to the high cost of building materials and construction, the funds approved in this town meeting would be set aside for a later date when the cost of materials may have decreased.