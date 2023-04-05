Industry finalizes agreement with Farmington for fire protection services

INDUSTRY – The Industry Select Board approved the contract for fire protection services with Farmington Tuesday night.

At the Annual Town Meeting in March, Industry voters authorized the contract, but the final details had not been completed. In a Farmington Select Board meeting in late March, the Farmington board reviewed and approved the contract as amended by the Farmington town attorney. The amended document was then presented to Industry for review.

The contract states that Farmington Fire will send first-line responders for fire service calls in Industry, alongside the Industry responders. Previously, Farmington has responded to Industry under the county-wide mutual aid agreement which allows fire crews to assist neighboring agencies on large-scale incidents or as requested. This new agreement is expected to help support the limited personnel at Industry Fire by providing additional responders.

The amended agreement is largely the same as the document they had seen before, Industry Selectman Lee Ireland said, although there is more legal terminology. The cost, $30,000, remains the same. He expressed some concern about an amendment that would require the Farmington Fire Chief be appointed as the Fire Chief in Industry for the duration of the contract.

Farmington Fire Chief Timothy Hardy said that the Farmington attorney included that designation in the contract to better comply with state laws. The fire chief has certain responsibilities outlined under state statute, including ordering the demolition of a building and the investigation of a fire. The attorney clarified those legal responsibilities and placed them on Farmington.

Industry Selectman Rob Geisser, who also serves on the Industry Fire Department, said that he had concerns about the chain of command. The agreement states that the Farmington Fire ranking officer would be the incident commander on any Industry scene, and Geisser worried about Industry Fire being left out of the incident.

One potential solution that Hardy mentioned is for the local fire chief to serve as a deputy chief of the local department, answering to the Farmington Fire Chief but maintaining a local chain of command.

Industry Fire Chief Anthony Howard said he thinks that he and Chief Hardy will work well together, and that he thinks this contract is the right move.

Geisser and Ireland signed the contract. Industry Selectman Stewart Durrell was present via video conferencing and agreed to sign the contract when he returns to Industry later in the week.

This agreement is the one of the first of its kind in the area, and there are still unknown factors that need to be worked out. The contract is a one-year term with an opt-out clause for both towns if it doesn’t work out.

Ireland said that the next steps will be for the fire chiefs to meet and work out the logistics and establish a chain of command for Industry Fire. Ireland said he does not want to micromanage the transition, but the board will be available to help if necessary.

Farmington Fire is expected to start responding to calls with Industry Fire in the upcoming weeks.

Related Stories: