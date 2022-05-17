Industry man found dead Sunday morning

INDUSTRY – A man that was reported missing Sunday morning was found dead yesterday according to a press release from Franklin County Sheriffs Office. The incident is not considered suspicious at this time.

Around 10 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, May 15, Deputy Elmes received a report from family members that Dustin Josselyn, 25, had gone missing. He was last seen at his residence on West Mills Road around 10:30 p.m. the previous evening according to the report.

Deputy Elmes along with Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture worked with the Industry Fire Department to search the area and eventually found Josselyn on the side of the West Mills Road near the intersection of Sawyers Mills Rd. He was deemed deceased upon arrival according to the report.

A follow up investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office is ongoing and the State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.