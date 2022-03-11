Industry town meeting to be held on March 12

INDUSTRY – The 2022 annual town meeting will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the Industry Town Hall.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to elect one select board member and one school board member for RSU 9. The town’s business meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

In addition to municipal business and operations affairs, there is a warrant article to see if the town will increase the salary of the select board members by $1,000. The current pay is $4,000 for the first selectperson and $3,500 for the second and third.

Voters will be asked to raise funds for outside services such as NorthStar Ambulance, the Farmington Public Library, and the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

There is also an article to see if the town will vote to increase the property tax levy limit. The property tax levy limit restricts the taxes to that limit with some allowance for extenuating circumstances. This limit does not apply to taxes raised for a school district.

If all the articles in the warrant for this year are approved as written, the total tax levy would be $239,642, which is $15,781 less than the 2021 property tax levy limit.

The town report and town meeting warrant are available at the town’s website, www.townofindustry.com