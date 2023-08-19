International couple travels nearly 25,000 miles, including Rangeley Lakes; shares the journey in a new book

RANGELEY – In 2016 a Belgian-Dutch couple, Olivier van Herck and Zoë Agasi, set out on two antique bicycles on an adventure that would take them over 40,000 kilometers (24,854 miles) across continents under ‘human power.’ This journey took them to Rangeley in 2019, through Maine on the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, and into neighboring Quebec, Canada.

Now, the couple has written a book detailing the four years of their adventure. ‘Leaving the Comfort Zone’ explores the natural world, making friends, and ultimately, a journey of self-discovery.

“We left, basically, without experience, without knowing where we were going,” Agasi said. “We just left with our bikes.”

The adventure started in the Netherlands on bicycles, then to the coast of Spain, where the couple set out to sail across the Atlantic to South America via Africa. “It ended up being just a huge adventure of 40,000 kilometers of human power.”

The couple employed six modes of transportation: biking, hiking, skiing, sailing, canoeing, and roller-skating. Biking has been the biggest part of the trip as they did not originally plan on doing the different modes, but they expanded to meet their needs.

From South America they traveled up to North America, and in the United States they changed from biking to hiking the Appalachian Trail, and then to canoeing the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, and to skiing in Quebec.

“Oh, Maine is huge on our list of coming back to,” Agasi said. In Maine, the couple found their ‘travel parents,’ Carl and Pat from Fort Kent, who run the Fort Kent Outdoor Center and helped them with the travel into Quebec. “When I think about Maine, I think about two things, which is the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and those two people.”

Agasi said that the Northern Forest Canoe Trail was different from all the other parts of their trip: “Complete wilderness,” she said. “It was wonderful. It was perfect in so many ways… the wilderness, the animals, the absolute silence, and the working together.” She went on to explain that biking, hiking, and the other modes of transportation are a solo operation, but canoeing requires teamwork, adding a unique facet to the journey.

After four years, Agasi and van Herck settled into Sweden and wrote their book. The couple fell in love with Scandavaia, and they are looking to find a place for their ‘base camp’ while they continue traveling.

“When we started traveling, we decided three things that were important to us: to move, physically, to be active; to be sustainable, and to spread positivity,” Agasi said. Through their social media pages and YouTube channel, they shared their journey and the lessons they learned along the way, many of which are included in the book.

“Leaving the Comfort Zone, about our trip and about how we continuously leave that comfort. It wasn’t maybe the purpose, but it was what we did, because we didn’t know any of those modes of transportation,” Agasi said. “It’s really our life lessons.”

‘Leaving the Comfort Zone’ was originally published in Dutch before English, but the English translation is available now. Agasi reported that their readers have really loved the book. She initially thought the travel aspect would be the biggest draw for their readers, but instead it has been the life lessons, and learning things right alongside Zoë and Olivier.

More information about Agasi and van Herck’s adventures and their new book can be found online at their website and social media pages: www.weleaf.nl/en, instagram.com/weleaf.nl, facebook.com/weleaf, youtube.com/weleaf