Investigators requesting information following fatal fire

NEW VINEYARD – A fire Thursday night left one person dead with investigators asking the public for any additional details. The remains of what is believed to be Christopher Keirstead, the 51-year-old man who owned the 113 high Street home, were found on Friday, March 5, and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office. The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. on March 4.

According to a press release, Keirstead was last seen in Farmington on Thursday, March 4 around 4 p.m. Anyone who saw or spoke with Keirstead are encouraged to call Investigator Jeremy Damren at 207-624-7076 x9.

Departments from Kingfield, Anson, New Portland, Strong and Farmington responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.