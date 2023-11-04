Investing in the future: Saddleback Maine

RANGELEY – The team at Saddleback Mountain is gearing up for the fourth season since reopening in 2020. Recently, the team sat down with the Bulldog to discuss some of the projects and initiatives they have completed in the last few years, and take a look towards the future.

In 2019, Arctaris Impact Fund entered into a purchase agreement with the Berry family. The purchase was finalized on January 31, 2020, and celebrated with a potluck dinner on February 16, 2020. Long-term Saddleback aficionados, former employees, community members from the Rangeley region, and others gathered for a casual celebration of the purchase of the resort and the promise of Saddleback reopening.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Saddleback was able to change gears in the reopening process. They renovated the base lodge with health and safety in mind, improving the air handling system and traffic flow, and created additional outdoor spaces for skiers to eat and relax. Saddleback was able to reopen in December 2020, in the midst of the global pandemic, and enjoyed a strong return after the four year closure.

During the early stages, Saddleback leadership outlined several goals for the resort. In addition to reopening the ski mountain, Arctaris Impact Fund and Saddleback leaders wanted to create a positive impact in the Rangeley Region by supporting the local economy and community.

Three primary goals included accessible childcare, affordable housing, and healthcare benefits for seasonal employees. These investments would benefit Saddleback employees, but also support the Rangeley region by investing in people and encouraging them to become active members of the community and make Rangeley their home.

Accessible Childcare

Saddleback is supporting the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children, a non-profit organization working to build a childcare facility in Rangeley. Saddleback is not at the forefront of this project, Interim Director of Human Resources & Development Director Chris Massi explained, but they are supporting the initiative in whatever way possible. For example, Massi has helped write grants for the Beth Brunswick board, using his skills and experience to help the project move forward.

The Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children is in the process of securing funding towards the childcare facility, including $750,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending which has been approved by the U.S. Senate and is now one step closer to being made available for this project.

Affordable Housing

Employee housing is a huge need in the area, Massi said. “We have part of the solution.”

The Saddleback Staff House is built and employees are expected to be able to move in by the end of the month. The Staff House has a ski-in, ski-out entrance that connects to the South Branch, along with a shared locker room for storing skis and equipment.

The Saddleback Staff House is a dormitory-style housing with 43 rooms, which can house 60 to 70 people. The private spaces come in a variety of options: a suite for two individuals with a private bathroom, a flex unit with two separate bedrooms and a shared bath which could also be rented as a single room with a private bath, and dorm rooms which share common bathrooms and showers on the same floor. Laundry facilities are available on each flour in the staff house. The common kitchen will have seating for as many as thirty people at a time.

Saddleback expects to accommodate nearly all the employees in need of winter housing.

Saddleback will open the staff housing to their own employees first, but if there are rooms available, they can be offered to employees at other businesses in the region. In addition, Saddleback intends to work with other employers during the off-season at the mountain to offer housing for those employees.

Healthcare Benefits

One of the challenges for part-time or seasonal employees is access to health insurance benefits. Part-time or seasonal employees must often cover their own medical insurance, or pay medical bills out of pocket without any insurance, including preventative care and primary care visits, and behavioral health care.

Saddleback’s Human Resources team is excited to share that seasonal employees will have healthcare benefits through Revive.Health. Revive is a subscription-based telehealth service which provides 24/7 virtual urgent care visits, same-day virtual primary care visits, virtual behavioral health visits, and prescription services, including mail delivery of prescriptions. While the individual is employed at Saddleback, the costs of the service are covered; the employee has the option of continuing their membership on their own during the off season, which costs between $30 and $50 per month. Other local employers are also interested in the benefits service and may offer it for their seasonal employees as well.

Employment Services Lead Liza Quimby shared that an employee can see the same provider each time, which is especially important when it comes to mental health services. They may not be able to see their regular provider if they seek out urgent care through Revive, but a typical urgent care visit would not involve the individual’s primary care provider.

The service is not a health insurance plan, but it allows employees to benefit from urgent care, primary care, and behavioral health services right from their own home.

Liza added that the benefit to a virtual primary care provider is that people don’t have to try to make an appointment and navigate long wait times as well as travel to a doctor’s office if they have a case of the flu.

Offering benefits for seasonal employees is one goal towards creating a viable place to work and live year-round, Liza said, which will benefit the whole Rangeley region.

In addition to these three initiatives, Saddleback has some transportation options available, and they are working on additional transportation resources.

Sustainability

Saddleback has invested in eco-conscious infrastructure as part of their commitment to sustainability. At the heart of Saddleback’s sustainability initiatives is a colossal 7-megawatt DC solar farm, covering 50 acres. This solar farm is not only a source of clean energy but is also poised to produce twice the amount of energy required to power all of Saddleback, making a giant leap towards reducing the mountain’s carbon footprint. The solar farm is expected to come online in November 2023 before the start of the ski season.

In addition to the solar farm, Saddleback has upgraded the snowmaking technology at the mountain to be more efficient. In addition to new snow guns and improved snowmaking operations, they have added two PistenBully 600e+ Eco groomers to the fleet. These groomers are some of the cleanest and quietest groomers on the market, using up to 20% less fuel consumption and creating 20% less CO2 emissions than other models.

These sustainability initiatives will allow Saddleback to conserve resources while still maintaining the pristine slopes and excellent skiing that the mountain is known for.

Other investments include the addition of electric vehicle chargers to the parking lot near Base Lodge, seasonal mountain bike trails and lift access for mountain biking, and the brand-new Mid Mountain Lodge, which will be open for the 23-24 season.

The journey continues

Jim Quimby, Saddleback’s General Manager, said that one of the biggest challenges they have faced in the last few years is a long turn-around time for various aspects of the projects. He said that it can be hard to fund a project with a long turn-around on the return of investment, but they have moved forward to the best of their ability. Jim said that the Saddleback team works together well towards a shared vision, and that helps when they do face challenges.

Moving forward, Jim envisions more on-site housing for skiers. The mountain has added the Parmachenee A-Frame Village just below the base lodge, with more lots under development. These housing units are being designed with the ecosystem in mind to have low impacts to the soil and water on the mountain, and to reduce light pollution. Additional on-site housing will encourage a more robust ski community and support Saddleback’s long-term goals for sustainable operations. More information on slopeside housing can be found at www.saddlebackmainerealty.com.

2023-2024 Season

This year, Saddleback and the Rangeley Lakes Regional School are again looking to partner to to staff and coordinate Ski Tuesday where students receive no cost lift tickets, rentals and instruction.

Saddleback is looking to open for the season on Saturday, December 2, but a final opening date will be announced on SaddlebackMaine.com and on the Saddleback Maine social media channels. Season passes and lift tickets are on sale now. Plan your ski & ride days in advance to get the best deal! Lift tickets from $49 at SaddlebackMaine.com.