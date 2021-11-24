It takes a village to raise a village

FARMINGTON – The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies is moving forward with the construction of a tiny house village; the compact homes will provide shelter for homeless individuals, with an emphasis on homeless youth who CES works diligently to support.

The non-profit recently announced a $50,000 contribution to the campaign from the Bjorn Foundation. The funding will allow the organization the ability to fund proven leveraging methods indulging hiring a professional who can tap into multiple private and public funding sources for the project. Affordable housing has been an ongoing issue in Franklin County, and with the lack of a homeless shelter, the need is glaringly obvious.

“We hope that our work to spearhead this project from a different perspective gains more support so we can help many through compassion, empowerment, and entrepreneurship,” a recent press release from CES stated.

In addition to the Bjorn Foundation contribution, CES was recently gifted $1,000 from Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty, and hosted a “Raise the Roof” fundraiser at Farmhouse Beer Garden. The event included a raffle of items from the CES Gift Shop and Makerspace and live music by The Taylor Twins, Cole Martin, and Darby Sabin.

“Thank you to all the individuals who quietly support our people and efforts through financial, professional, and wellness support, such as Mr. and Mrs. Jamie and Tara Byrant, Mr. Issa Fakoury, Mrs. Ann Yorks, Mrs. Annie Arnold, Miss Darcy Cochran and more.”

To learn more, volunteer, sponsor or donate, please email Sara Taylor at sarataylor@cesmaine.com