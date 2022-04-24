Features It’s a great time to get out birdwatching! by Administrator April 24, 2022 5 mins read Ruby-crowned kinglet, Foothills Land Conservancy in Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common grackle, Foothills Land Conservancy. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The full “Pink” moon on Easter night, Clark Island, St. George, Maine. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Golden-crowned kinglet, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Summer tanager, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blue-winged teal pair coming in for a landing, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blue-winged teal drake, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blue-winged teal drake, with Canada Goose size comparison, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Brown creeper showing some good field marks, stiff, spine tipped tail, and decurved bill, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blue-gray gnatcatcher, Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Blue-gray gnatcatcher at Biddeford Pool. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Snowshoe hare giving me a short 5-second stare off in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Sometimes you never know what’s going to cross your path! A bobcat in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox) As the snow leaves us the birds look for insects in the new grass. A white-throated sparrow in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Warblers are on their way back: A pine warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Birds can be too funny! A northern mockingbird giving some wing action in the grass at Pine Point in Scarborough. He does this to shake up the insects. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Mergansers at Hill’s Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) Spring peepers. (Photo by Dennis York) A loon at Bartlett Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A flock of diving ducks on Wilson Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A mother goose on her nest in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Turtles soaking up the sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A goose keeps an eye on her neighbors. (Photo by Dennis York) Buds are coming out in the trees. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A happy bird singing. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A splash of color popping up on the lawn.(Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying the sunshine and clear blue sky. (Photo by Karen Dalot) I see you! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Turkey walking by the house eating on every step they take.(Photo by Karen Dalot) A flock of red-winged blackbirds and grackles have stayed for the first time. They usually arrive and depart within a week. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Loads of lichen. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Is this a dark morph red-tailed hawk? (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Any breakfast under there? Red-bellied woodpecker fact according to allaboutbirds.org: the tongue can extend 2 inches, is sticky and has barbs for getting insects out of crevices. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ