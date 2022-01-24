Jack’s Trading Post changes hands

FARMINGTON – After 55 years in business, the convenience store, outfitter and guide service that is Jack’s Trading Post has been purchased by Michael and Julie Bolduc.

After being in the building trade for almost 20 years, Bolduc felt that it was time for a change.

“Getting beat up physically and the labor shortage is really difficult to deal with,” he said. “I’ve been running my own business for 13 years as a builder, so this is a totally different business, but it’s fun—12 hours goes by really fast—and I’m warm and dry, which is nice.”

Jack’s closed for just one day to complete an inventory during the process of changing hands, and the transition has created a lot of paperwork for the Bolducs, but there are no major changes in the works.

“We’re not doing anything different right now; I just want to get my feet under me the way it is,” Bolduc said. “We’re going to try and bolster the sporting goods stuff back up like it’s been in the past. We do have some plans with the layout we want to change in the store to make it a little more functional for customers coming in, but that’s down the road.”

The previous owners, Rick and Cheryl Wells, continue to play a supporting role, consulting and advising when needed, while the Bolducs learn the ropes—a resource they’re grateful to have. They’re also thankful for the crew.

“They’re with me every step of the way through this…helping me make sure I have all the information for the applications I’ve needed for licenses and stuff…there’s always going to be things that don’t come up often, but I know I can call them and they’re going to help me through stuff,” Bolduc said.

Having grown up in the area and an established friendship with the Wells, Bolduc feels that he and his wife Julie are a great fit.

“I’m a local guy; I was born and raised here. I have huge respect for the people that started this business in 1955…I’ve known that whole family my entire life, so it’s actually an honor to carry on something that’s been in the family for three generations,” bolduc said.

In a written statement, Cheryl Wells expressed many of the same sentiments.

“While the store is not being passed on to a family member per se, we feel that it doesn’t get much closer than Mike and Julie’s family. We look forward to watching them carry on the long tradition of operating a community business,” said Wells. “We know they are highly motivated to succeed…and they look forward to getting to know, even better, the close-knit community we’ve come to know as our extended family.”