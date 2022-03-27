Jail evacuated after reports of fumes

FARMINGTON – Staff and inmates at the Franklin County Detention Center were forced to evacuate the on Saturday afternoon after a corrections officer reported smelling fumes in the building. All occupants of the building off of the Fairbanks Road waited in the outdoor recreation area of the jail.

Upon further investigation officers found the boiler room full of smoke, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols. The Farmington Fire Rescue Department was alerted and arrived at the scene shortly after. The boiler was turned off after carbon monoxide was detected.

According to Nichols it took roughly two hours to clear the scene. Maintenance personnel are inspecting the 38-year-old boiler today and will provide a quote on the projected costs of repairs after a full assessment.

“It’s just one of those things. This one kind of surprised us, but we’ll just have to wait and see what issues we’re dealing with,” Nichols said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.