Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance opens this week in the former Sears building

FARMINGTON – Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance has been gearing up to open in the old Sears space, and this week saw the beginnings of their offerings as they opened their mattress gallery on Friday, February 23. The appliance showroom will open in a week, on March 1.

Owner Jake Dunton was the owner of the previous space’s Sears appliance store until Sears Hometown filed for chapter 11. Rather than allow that to prevent locals from having nearby appliance services, Dunton decided to open his own store, independently owned and operated.

Dunton says it is simply a matter of continuing to serve the community in a different way, and “we think, in a better way, trying to get the products people want instead of only the products Sears offers.”

The space has been home to stores owned by his family for nearly 30 years, with his grandfather and father each owning the Sears store in turn before Dunton took it over.

Although the store is starting only as a brick-and-more location, the goal is to have a website up in about a month that will include all offerings online that are also available in the store, said Dunton. These offerings will also be primarily American-made as much as often as they can manage it.

Like the Sears store before, Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance will also offer delivery, installation, and servicing, with parts and servicing extending to more products than only the ones sold by the store.

Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance is located at 632 Wilton Road, in the Mt. Blue Shopping Plaza, next to Big Lots. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, 9-5, and closed on Sundays. Though technically opening to the public now, they plan to have a grand opening event in the spring with the date still to be announced.

With questions or for more information, the store can be contacted during business hours at 207-778-5758 or emailed anytime at jake@jakesfarmington.store