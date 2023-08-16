Jay accepting bids for road repairs on Woodman Hill Road after June 29 flood damages

JAY – The town of Jay is accepting bids for repairs on Woodman Hill Road after the June 29 flood. There are three spots on the road that need to be repaired and there is a mandatory site visit to ensure that all contractors submitting bids know what the situation is and the scope of work required before submitting bids. The site visit is Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m. at the location of the washout, and bid documents are available at the town office and on the town website.

The town is still working with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine funding for the repairs necessary after the flood event.

Main-Land Development has assisted with the repair work plans due to the extensive damage to Woodman Hill Road.

Bids are due back by 4 p.m. Friday, August 25 to be opened that day, so that Main-Land can review the bids and make any recommendations necessary when the select board meets on Monday, August 28. The board is expected to award a bid on August 28.

The paving work originally scheduled for this year will not be performed as planned due to the damaged roads and the need to pave roads that have now been repaired. The town of Jay has given the ‘go-ahead’ to Pike to start paving.

