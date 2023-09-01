Jay awards bid for Woodman Hill Road repairs

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members discussed the Franklin County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Adoption. According to Sara Bickford of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the mitigation plan has been declared “approvable pending adoption.”

Some of the funding opportunities for the approved mitigation plan include Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA), a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), and HMPG Post-Fire. The board voted to sign off on the resolution letter to adopt the plan for 2023-2024.

The board also approved a request from Jim Manter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 in Jay to close the Riley Road bridge for the annual Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day Ceremony on Sept. 16 from 10:05-10:40 a.m.

The town received five bids for repairing the damage on Woodman Hill Road due to the June 29 rainstorm and flood event. The bidders included CCC Construction for $333,950, Starrett Snow for $500,000, C.H. Stevenson for $396,900, Jordan Excavation for $396,426, and Pratt & Sons for $488,350.

The board voted to award the contract to low-bidder CCC Construction at $333,950. According to the bid submission form, the number of work days necessary to complete construction is 25 days.