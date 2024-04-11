Jay awards Boston Post Cane to Hamblin ‘Ham’ Allen, 102

JAY – On Monday night, the Jay Select Board awarded the Boston Post Cane to Hamblin “Ham” Allen, who is the oldest known resident of the Town of Jay. Allen is 102 years old and has been a resident of Jay for his entire life.

Family and friends of Allen gathered at the town office with a formal presentation of the Cane prior to the select board meeting to celebrate his award.

During the meeting, property manager Rosanna Armstrong provided the board with a sewer abatement application, requesting an adjustment to the sewer bill due to a misunderstanding of the cost.

Her application was filed on April 1, and the sewer ordinance states that any abatement request needs to be filed within 185 days of commitment.

According to the Sewer Ordinance, “if an error or mistake is made in the assessment of sewer fees, or if a correction in billing circumstance is warranted, or if the winter quarter water usage is more than 20% higher than the average of the previous 3 quarters’ usage, the Selectboard may act either upon a written application filed within 185 days from commitment stating the grounds for an abatement or on the initiative of the town staff within one year from commitment.”

Holt stated that Armstrong’s claim is correct, but she filed the request past the April 1 deadline and he is unable to go against the ordinance. The board voted to deny the request due to the timeliness of the request.

Absentee ballots are available for the April 23 Town Meeting including Selectboard positions, RSU 73 Budget including School Board positions and Water District Trustees for Jay Village and North Jay Water Districts. The last day to request an absentee ballot is next Thursday, April 18 unless you qualify for a special circumstance.

Ballots can be received at the Jay Town Office, or by calling 207-897-6785. Voting will take place in person on Tuesday, April 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Jay Community Building, 13 Community Drive, located in the basement of Spruce Mountain Middle School.