Jay awards Janice Sweeney with Spirit of America award

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Janice Sweeney was recognized for the 2024 Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for her volunteerism and commendable community service.

Every year, The Spirit of America Award is presented to local leaders in volunteerism and community services. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere read the municipal resolution honoring Sweeney’s award.

“The Select Board of the Town of Jay, in sincere gratitude and appreciation, recognize Janice Sweeney for her exemplary citizenship and outstanding achievement and honor brought upon the community with the 2024 Town of Jay Spirit of America Foundation Tribute,” LaFreniere said.

According to the resolution, Sweeney has been a lifelong member of the community for over 70 years and she began her volunteer work in the early 70s running the snack shack at athletic games. She continues to volunteer throughout the community and currently heads up a team at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335, hosting Friday night takeout dinners to raise money for veteran and community programs. Sweeney volunteers for 20 hours a week as the kitchen and bar manager of the VFW.

Sweeney also volunteers at the Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls Food Cupboard and participates in hosting free dinners at the St. Rose Community Center in Jay. She also serves on the local board of Special Olympics and raises money by holding large yard sales.

“I would like to thank everybody for being here,” Sweeney said. “I had no idea I really had that many friends.”