Jay board approves additional repairs for fire department’s Engine 3

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members voted to approve Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker’s request to spend an additional $4,055.70 on repairs for the Fire Rescue Department’s Engine 3.

At a previous meeting, the board voted to approve the refurbishment of Fire Engine 3 for a total of $67,590, and Booker had also requested that the board grant an additional $8,100 in order to complete a number of repairs that the budget was not able to cover. Both of Booker’s requests were approved by the board, and three of the items that needed to be repaired required additional diagnostics by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles in order to provide pricing.

For the new repairs, a total of $1,165.70 will be going towards parts for the engine, along with a total of $2,890 going towards labor costs. The total cost for the repairs is $4,055.70, and the funds will be coming out of the department’s capital reserve account.

Board members also signed the town meeting warrant for April 23 vote, along with the certification of ordinances. The public hearing on the warrant articles will be held at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School on March 11 at 6 p.m.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org