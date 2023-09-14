Jay board approves new purchases for wastewater treatment facility

JAY – At the Jay Selectboard meeting on Monday night, the board voted to take $6,000 out of the joint reserve account to go towards a new pressure washer and attachments for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility.

According to Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt, the quoted price for the equipment was $5,580. This includes the pressure washer unit integrated onto a four-wheeled cart, 100 feet of hose, a trigger gun with a 48-inch wand, three spray nozzles, a detergent feed system, and a hose reel. The added $420 requested by Holt is to allow for extra funds to go towards purchasing additional equipment that will be utilized by the LFWWTF.

The board also voted to sign the request for adjustment for the sudden and severe disruption in the town’s value due to the closure of the Androscoggin Mill. This adjustment would be made to the State Valuation for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided an update regarding the May 1 and June 29 rain storms. LaFreniere announced that a section of Route 133 has recently reopened, but noted that drivers must exercise caution while driving on the road.

In other business, the board reviewed Jay Fire Department Chief Mike Booker’s request for the Select Board to appoint Scott Shink as Lieutenant following Mike Luce’s recent resignation from the department. The board voted unanimously to approve Booker’s request.

The board also approved to hold the Trunk or Treat for Halloween at the Municipal Building parking lot on Oct. 31.

