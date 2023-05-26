Jay board approves sewer flow agreement

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board voted to accept the Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement Grant by MMA’s Workers Compensation Fund for a total of $3,000. The money will be used to purchase a set of appropriately fitting Turnout Gear for a new female firefighter. The total anticipated cost is approximately $3,860, and any costs above the grant amount will be paid through the operating budget.

The board also provided an update regarding the Livermore Falls Sewer Flow Split. The Sewer Committee has been meeting annually in accordance with the Interlocal Agreement that was recently approved, and discussions have been held regarding the allocations that have been proposed to the Select Board. Jay’s percentage in 22-23 was 52.7%, and the proposed 23-24 split is 57.7% Jay and 42.3% Livermore Falls. A motion was made and approved to accept the top figures for the town of Jay at 57.7%.

In preparation for the three Music in the Park events that are set to take place over the summer at French Falls, the Recreation Committee has requested for a porta potty to be placed there due to the recent removal of the previous ones provided by the mill. Orr Septic from Wilton has offered to provide the porta potty for $95 a month with weekly cleaning, which will be funded through the recreation reserve account. The board voted unanimously to approve committee’s request, and the porta potty will be placed at French Falls for the months of June, July, and August.

