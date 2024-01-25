Jay board discusses Polycor proposal for road maintenance

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt proposed changes to the sewer’s Interlocal Agreement between Jay and Livermore Falls, requesting that towns contribute a total of $2,000 per month to the joint sewer reserve account rather than the current $1,000.

“Things are getting more expensive, and we’ve hit that capital reserve account pretty hard over the past year with things that have broken down,” Holt said. “It would be good to get its balance up where it’s healthy, and where we have some money to use for any breakdowns or anything that comes into line that will help keep our budget flat down there.”

The board approved Holt’s request regarding adjustment to the joint reserve account budget, and is pending the approval of the Livermore Falls Select Board before the agreement is amended.

The board also voted to pursue a proposal from Polycor New England, LLC to provide funds to the town towards the upkeep of a portion of Woodman Hill Road and Old Jay Hill Road with the request that the board not post the agreed upon section of road.

Polycor currently owns and operates the granite quarry located off Woodman Hill Road in North Jay, and would like to be able to remove material from the quarry on a year-round basis without concerns about road postings. In 2015 a section of the road was rebuilt in order to accommodate heavy loads, but Polycor did not install their access road at the location initially proposed and have continued to use the access point on Woodman Hill Road.

The proposal is based on an estimated cost of $295,000 to pave from Route 4 at the top of Old Jay Hill Road, and just past the Polycor entrance on Woodman Hill Road which is approximately 1.4 miles. Polycor will be paying for half of the paving cost, equalling a total of $150,000 which will consist of a payment of $50,000 in 2024 and annual payments of $25,000 from 2025 through 2028. Polycor is also proposing to continue providing $25,000 annually to the town with one additional year paid after their last year of operation.

The board voted to pursue Polycor’s request, and the town will begin working with their attorney to develop an agreement and warrant article to be put before voters in April.

Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker was recently awarded a Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant for $2,739.13, which was accepted by the board and will be matched by the town. The grant money will be used to purchase four new pagers, 35 pairs of gloves, 10 forestry helmets, and five sets of pants and coats.

At a previous meeting, the board voted to approve having Fire Engine 3 refurbished for a total of $67,590, and Booker has requested that the board grant an additional $8,100 in order to complete a number of repairs that the current budget is not able to cover.

The board voted to approve Booker’s request, and the funds will come out of the department’s capital reserve account.

