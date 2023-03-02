Jay board reviews fire protection and cost recovery agreements

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board voted to extend the fire services agreement between Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. The agreement was set to expire on March 1, but at the previous Livermore Falls Select Board meeting, there was a request to extend the agreement due to a lack of staffing.

Jay Fire Department Chief Mike Booker stated that pricing within the agreement will remain the same, however, the Jay Fire Department is no longer automatically being called in for assistance. The Livermore Falls Fire Department is called to respond first, and if they are unable to respond then the Jay Fire Department will be called out. Booker stated that this change will help to relieve Jay of some of the calls.

A motion was made and approved to extend the agreement with Livermore Falls until March 31, contingent on the fact that Livermore also agrees to extend the agreement and split the time with Jay. The board is waiting for Livermore’s response to the agreement extension.

The board then discussed and voted to approve a revision in the Central Maine Cost Recovery Agreement. CMCR is an agency tailored to assist local fire departments recover some of the costs associated with responding to specific calls for service, such as vehicle crashes. CMCR handles the billing process and works with insurance companies to secure payment for responding agencies.

The primary change in the contract is the addition of a $25 processing fee per claim submitted. If the claim is paid, CMCR will retain the $25 or 20% of the claim, with the remaining 80% being paid to the client, in this case, the Town of Jay Fire Department. The contract has been revised due to CMCR having issues with insurance companies pulling out of the agreement over the past few years.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org