Jay expects to receive FEMA reimbursement for May 2023 storm damages in the next two week, work continues on June storm

JAY – On Monday night, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided the Jay Select Board with an update regarding the May 1 rainstorm and stated that the town is expecting to receive a total of $67,411.43 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

The total cost of the May storm was $74,901.59. FEMA will be paying 75% of this cost for a total of $56,176.19, MEMA will pay 15% for a total of $11,235.24, and the town of Jay is responsible for 10% for a total of $7,490.16. The town expects to receive the $67,411.43 within the next two weeks.

The town continues to work with FEMA for the June 29 storm, and LaFreniere stated that she anticipates there being approximately 12 projects. Some of these projects consist of only one road, while one of the projects consists of 12.

According to LaFreniere, a few of the projects including the permanent repairs on Begin Road, Hutchinson Road, Macomber Hill Road, and the sewer work on the Whistlestop Trail and Main Street are pending final engineering permitting from the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Once the permits have been received, the work will be going to bid with the other projects expected to be completed this summer.

LaFreniere also stated that the first Recovery Scoping Meeting for the December 18 storm was last Monday.

“The storm is minor in comparison to the June storm, but we anticipate still having over $20,000 in eligible work,” LaFreniere wrote in her update. “Work on these projects with FEMA will not start in earnest until we are through the June storm projects paperwork.”

The board also provided an announcement regarding the Boston Post Cane nominations. The Cane will be awarded to the oldest known resident of the Town of Jay.

According to town records, the current oldest Jay resident was born in September 1921. The town is requesting that nominations be of people who were born before September 1921 in case the town is not aware of them. The town office will be accepting nomination applications until April 3.

In other business, the board voted to reschedule the April 22 Select Board meeting to April 24.