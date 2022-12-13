Jay Fire Department awarded $10,000 grant

JAY – At the Jay select board meeting Monday night, Captain Darren Roundy informed the board that the Jay Fire Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Steven and Tabitha King Foundation to help pay for a fit test machine.

The previous fit test machine the department was using was shared with the Livermore Falls Fire Department. The machine was also very old, and the replacement parts for it are no longer made. The fit test machine is used annually by the department, and it is designed to make sure that there are no air leaks in the masks and to ensure that the firefighters are not breathing in bad air.

The department was also awarded a grant through the Maine Municipal Association Safety Enhancement Grant Program. There are six firefighters who are going through Firefighter I and II training, and MMA has an Ed MacDonald Safety Scholarship Grant of up to $500 that is awarded to each of the firefighters participating in the training program.

In other business, the Paris Farmers Union recently donated 50 buckets for the Sand for Seniors program. The board is continuing to accept bucket donations to the town office following the recent approval of the program.

In regards to the Community Resilience Grant, the town has been conditionally awarded $50,000. The grant requires the town to include any Efficiency Maine incentives in the proposed budget before moving to the contract stage. The town has put in a request for a foam roof insulation for energy efficiency, and the board is working to determine if there are any incentives for the proposed foam roof application.

The state of Maine currently has a program where municipalities can be reimbursed up to $20,000 for expenses that were incurred adopting an ordinance to allow and regulate adult use cannabis cultivation and products manufacturing facilities from November 2021. The town has approximately $7,500 in expenses, and they have submitted for a reimbursement.