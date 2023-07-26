Jay makes progress on federal disaster declaration process, road repairs after June 29 flood

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided the board with an update regarding the June 29 storm that caused extensive damage to many of the roads in town. LaFreniere stated that the Federal Emergency Management Agency spent two days last week going to the major sites that have not been repaired yet, and FEMA was impressed by the amount of damage that has been done.

Many of the repaired roads have been repaired to give people access and to make them passable, but they still require more work. LaFreniere stated that Polycor Inc. has donated a large number of granite chips to assist with filling in the lower areas of the roads before they need to be paved.

The town of Jay’s cost estimate for the road repairs is $3,995,000. LaFreniere and Public Works Director John Johnson have been filling out the necessary paperwork for FEMA to decide if the town has met the $2.4 million in damages to public infrastructure in order to apply for a declaration.

Local roads, the Department of Conservation’s Rail Trail, and approximately $200,000 worth of damages from the Department of Transportation can be counted towards the FEMA declaration. If the declaration is made, FEMA will also be assisting with 75% of the repair costs, the state will pay for 15%, and the town will pay for the remaining 10%. This 10% can be reduced through any donated or administrative costs.

“We’re very lucky to have all of the people that we have in place,” LaFreniere said.

In other business, the town along with RSU 73 and Livermore Falls locked in a diesel fuel price of $3.23 per gallon through Winthrop Fuel Co. The board also voted to sign a two-year contract with Vortex Services of Livermore.

The board appointed Ronald Jacques to the Spruce Mountain Board of Directors until his term expires in July 2024. Randy Easter previously held this position, but he will be moving and has opted not to be reappointed. Jacques is currently on the Board of Directors that oversees the mountain, and the vote reconfirms the position by having him formally appointed by the select board. Jacques serves on the Spruce Mountain Board of Directors with another representative from Jay, Nelson DiPompo.

The board also appointed three residents to serve on the Planning Board, and action will be taken on these appointments during the August 14 Select Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Town Office. Daniel Ryder has been nominated to serve as a regular board member, along with Jamie Carden-Leventhal and Cheryl-Ann Jerry to serve as alternate members.