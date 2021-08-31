Jay man arrested on felony threatening charges

JAY – A local man has been arrested on felony threatening charges, after he allegedly threatened two family members last week.

Robert Tibbetts, 57 of Jay, has been charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, both Class C felonies, as well as three misdemeanors: domestic violence stalking, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing. The charges stem from threats that police say Tibbetts conveyed to two family members on Aug. 25.

According to an affidavit filed by the Jay Police Department, Tibbetts had an argument with a family member on Wednesday. He is alleged to have threatened the family member by raising a bat, axe and knife while chasing her. He is also alleged to have later followed her with his car, stopping her multiple times and threatening her. These alleged threats include following her to another family member’s house and reportedly threatening both women.

The felony criminal threatening charges cite the alleged threats made by Tibbetts with the bat, axe and knife, while the misdemeanor charges encompass the stalking allegation and the threats reportedly made to both family members.

Tibbetts was arrested on Thursday and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Tibbetts’ bail has been set at $500 cash or a Maine Pretrial Services contract, with conditions to not possess dangerous weapons or contact individuals named in the case.