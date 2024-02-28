Jay police officers granted arrest powers outside town limits

JAY – On Tuesday night, members of the Jay Select Board approved statewide arrest powers for the Jay Police Department, granting the department permission to make arrests outside of the town of Jay.

This was previously approved in 2013 at the request of Police Chief Larry White Sr., but only for a limited number of officers.

Chief Richard Caton has requested that the authority be granted to full-time certified academy graduate police officers, and these officers will undergo training. One officer does not meet this requirement, and Caton stated that he will not have statewide arrest powers until he attends and graduates from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

The board also approved a donation request from the American Legion Memorial Day Parade and has agreed to donate one-third of the expense for the liability insurance costs, contingent on the towns of Livermore and Livermore Falls donating an equal amount.

The estimated total cost of the liability insurance is between $900 and $1,200, and the town will be using funds from the Town/Recreation account for the donation.

In other business, the board granted permission to the Spruce Mountain Ski Club Board to demolish a building currently located on the ski area property. According to club member Michele Coates, the house is not in good condition and is in need of heat, water, and a new roof.

The building is owned by the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, and the club board will be seeking approval from each town before tearing the building down.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org