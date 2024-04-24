Jay reelects selectboard members in annual town meeting

JAY – The annual town meeting for Jay was held by secret ballot vote, and 351 voters weighed decisions at the ballot boxes on Tuesday, April 23.

Terry Bergeron was reelected for First Selectperson with 292 votes, against eight write-in votes and 51 blank ballots. Thomas Goding was reelected for Second Selectperson with 278 votes, with 10 write-in votes and 63 blank ballots. Both terms are for three years.

Two three-year seats on the RSU 73 school board were open. Bryan Riley and Dawn Strout received 232 and 130 votes respectively, with 197 write-in votes and 143 blanks. Danielle Brotherton had 125 write-in votes for school board, just missing one of the seats.

The Jay Village Water District had an open seat for a three-year term. Joseph Holley won with 67 votes. For the North Jay Water District, there were no declared candidates on the ballot, and nine write-in votes. Mike Wells received two votes; Tim Labrecque, Richard Jackson, John Diaz, Scott Hall, Ray Fleury, Richard Ring, and Bryant Riley each received one.

The warrant articles related to budgets for the municipality and municipal operations all passed. This represented a budget of $6,146,922. In addition, voters approved using revenue funds not otherwise dedicated or appropriated, estimated at $2,836,500, to help reduce the tax commitment.

Article 32 presented a new proposal to the town’s voters: to see if the town would authorize the selectboard to negotiate an agreement with Polycor to allow for a section of Old Jay Hill Road and Woodman Hill Road to not be subjected to a seasonal vehicle weight limit posting, following several conditions.

To see if the Town will vote to authorize the Select Board to negotiate an agreement on such terms as it deems to be in the best interests of the Town, not to exceed 7 years, with Polycor New England Inc. (Polycor) whereby, in consideration of annual financial contributions made by Polycor to the Town’s Paving Capital Reserve Account, the section of Old Jay Hill Road and Woodman Hill Road running from Route 4 at the top of Jay Hill to just past Polycor’s driveway entrance at and about 16 Woodman Hill Road (approximately 1.4 miles in length) is not subject to a seasonal gross registered vehicle weight limit posting, provided that, at a minimum, the agreement (i) allows the Town to expend the funds contributed by Polycor for whatever road paving projects the Select Board deems to be in the best interests of the Town; (ii) allows the parties to reopen the agreement and negotiate in good faith for an upward adjustment of the annual financial contribution to be made by Polycor if the base price per ton of asphalt increases 25% or more as compared to the current (2024) year’s base price; and (iii) allows the Town to suspend or terminate the agreement in order to protect the condition of the road and/or the safety of the traveling public in the event that unforeseen circumstances arise?

This article passed with 295 in favor, 49 opposed, and 7 blank ballots.

The Jay town warrant and town report can be found on the town website.