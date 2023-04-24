Jay residents to vote on town and school budgets Tuesday, April 25

JAY – The polls will be open Tuesday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jay Community Building, located beneath the gymnasium at the Spruce Mountain Middle School.

The annual town meeting is held by secret ballot with the option for both absentee voting and in-person voting. Absentee ballots were available from March 24 through April 20 and are now only available for special circumstances.

Residents will vote on the town budget and the RSU 73 budget. In addition, voters will elect two select board positions, three school board positions, and trustees for the North Jay and Jay Village Water Districts.

There is one candidate for each of the select board positions; for seat four, Timothy DeMillo and for seat five, Gary McGrane. Both are running for re-election.

For RSU 73 school board, there are two three-year terms open with three candidates running for the seats. This vote will have the two most popular candidates taking the seats. The candidates are Elaine Fitzgerald, Shari Ouellette, and Robert Staples.

There is also one two-year term for the school board with one candidate on the ballot, Christina Riley.

Randall Doiron is running unopposed for a three-year term on the Jay Village Water District Board of Trustees. There is no candidate listed on the ballot for a three-year term on the North Jay District Board of Trustees.

Write-in candidates are accepted.

The total proposed municipal budget is for $5,864,797, requested through a number of warrant articles for different departments in the town. Among other department accounts, this includes $551,525 for town government, $857,826 for the police department, $330,639 for the fire department, $549,700 for the sewer department, $1,863,385 for public works, and $325,000 for the paving reserve account.

Voters will also decide on the school budget from RSU 73.

A sample of the town meeting warrant can be found on the Town of Jay website. Information on the RSU 73 budget is available on the district website.