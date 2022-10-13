Jay Select Board delays revaluation due to upcoming mill closure

JAY – At the Jay select board meeting Tuesday night, board members discussed postponing the town wide revaluation due to the unexpected announcement of the mill closing.

Assessor Paul Binette was present for the meeting and spoke to the board about the suggested delay for the revaluation.

“In light of the recent announcement from Pixelle Specialty Solutions, it may be wise for the board to consider just pushing this off for two years,” Binette said.

The original plan was to begin the revaluation in the fall, with a completion date set for August 2023. However, Binette proposed to the board that they postpone the revaluation from 2023 to 2025.

He also informed the board that delaying the revaluation for two years would allow enough time for the town to apply for Sudden and Severe Valuation Loss. If approved for the Sudden and Severe, the town can expect a change in revenue sharing, lower county tax, and increased education funding.

“We are losing 2% of our valuation from a single taxpayer through something unforeseen,” Binette said regarding the mill closure. Binette states that a delay would allow for a greater recovery time, and will help the town receive more revenue sharing and more education subsidies.

The board unanimously approved the motion to delay the revaluation to 2025.

Stephen Gettle of Woodland Investment Services also spoke to the board in regard to the timber harvest from the Easy Jay gravel pit lot. He reports that he had a better season than he had anticipated, reaching a total revenue of $126,835.68.

Last May, the town paid Woodland Investment Services $9,394 for the preparation of the harvest along with a flat 10% stumpage fee. This leaves the town with a net income of $104,758.25 for this year’s timber harvest.

Gettle was scheduled to work on the high school lot, but he informed the board that he would not be able to complete it until the winter of 2023 due to a family emergency.

The board spoke about the damage caused to Fire Station 2 and Pump Station 1 due to the hailstorm back in May. The metal roofing and vinyl siding need to be replaced on both buildings, but Fire Department Chief Mike Booker would like to have a shingle roof instead of metal on the Fire Station in order to slow down the snow when it falls off the roof and hits the adjacent buildings.

A motion was made to put out the bid for the requests for proposal, which was unanimously approved by the board.

Booker also provided the board with an update on the per diem program that began on July 1.

“So far, everything has been going great,” Booker said. “We haven’t had an issue filling shifts, the stations are clean, the trucks are clean, and all of the equipment has been maintained really well.”