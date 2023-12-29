Jay select board reviews update from May, June, and December storms

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Wednesday night, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt reported to the board that after attempting to video the sewer line for inspection after the storm, it was determined that there is a root issue in the sewer line below the area impacted by the storm this summer.

Holt stated that they had encountered issues in the past with the service connection for the Jay Hill Apartments due to a manhole in the banking that contains root issues. Holt has determined the location of the issue and stated that the easiest way to remove the roots is by using the mechanical cutter through the manhole that is there, which needs to be reworked in order to access the roots for cutting.

The work that has been done to date is the $4,162.50 which has been paid from the Sewer’s operation and maintenance account. Holt included a $5,540 quote to rework the manhole with the mechanical cutter that will hold through the spring without any overflows or bypasses from the sewer system. Next year, they will have to reline approximately 120 feet of pipe when the weather permits.

The board voted to approve Holt’s request to possibly use the funds out of the reserve account after the fiscal year if needed to balance the operation and maintenance account budget for the $4,162.50 bill and $5,540 quote.

Board members also discussed the Spirit of America nominations, which award a citizen or group the Spirit of America Tribute. Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro nominated Janice Sweeney from the town of Jay, who has recently been recognized for her volunteerism at the state level. Sweeney is also involved with the local Special Olympics and has helped to raise money for the non-profit organization through yard sales.

“There isn’t an event that’s going on that she’s not involved with and helping to organize,” Dalessandro said. “She’s very giving to the community.”

The board voted to approve Dalessandro’s nomination of Janice Sweeney for the Spirit of America award.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided the board with an update regarding the June 29 and May 1 rainstorms. LaFreniere stated that the engineering work is ongoing with Main Land and Wright-Pierce, which will continue through the winter months. The town is also continuing to discuss options for repair of the sewer line on Route 4/Jay Hill including what will be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and what the next steps for future work are.

LaFreniere also stated that the Jay Fire Department. had over 70 calls in five days after the Dec. 18 storm. They responded to calls for trees down, trees on power lines, stranded vehicles, stranded people, water rescues, carbon monoxide, and flooded basements.

“They literally saved the lives of several people last week,” LaFreniere wrote in the update. “They ended their week responding to a potential structure fire that, thankfully, was extinguished quickly.”

The Public Works crew also responded to calls regarding trees down, washed out shoulders, washed out sections of roads, barricaded roads, and debris. Public Works Director John Johnson compiled all the information on the damages including roads impacted, work completed, associated costs, etc., and submitted those to Franklin County Emergency Management Agency to include in the totals being compiled for another FEMA declaration.

The initial cost estimates for the Dec. storm damages are around $23,000 and all work was done in-house without needing additional outside contractors.

“Much of the work we had completed for May and June held up through this storm, which we are extremely grateful for,” LaFreniere wrote.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org