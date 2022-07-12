Jay select discusses Community Resilence Partnership

JAY – A community resilience workshop was held on Monday, July 11, in partnership with Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments.

The Community Resilence Partnership is a state-wide initiative to support municipal and tribal bodies through grants and direct support, according to the state of Maine website. The grants are targeted at helping communities “…reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and become more resilient to climate change effects such as to extreme weather, flooding, rising sea levels, public health impacts, and more.”

AVCOG is involved to help communities develop a plan specific to each community’s needs that meets the expectations of the grant program. Currently, AVCOG is working with Jay, Carthage, and Chesterville in Franklin County, and with Greenwood in Oxford County. Yvette Meunier, an Environmental and Community Planner with AVCOG, helped facilitate the workshop.

Four members of the community attended specifically for the workshop. Meunier said that was the biggest crowd she had seen yet.

Folks attending the meeting initially expressed some reservations about the program.

Susan Theberge said that she read through all the materials provided and was ‘troubled’ that the program sounded like the World Economic Forum 2030 agenda. She expressed her concern about Jay maintaining its own sovereignty as a town.

Arin Quintel asked where the funding was coming from; Meunier said that it is funding already allocated by the State of Maine to go into these development projects, and if Jay doesn’t make use of it, another community will. There is no obligation for Jay to use it, but it is available funding.

The State released a list of community actions that could be funded through these grants. Included on the list were accelerated transitions to electric vehicles, developments in public transit and reductions in vehicle miles, and other energy efficiency improvements. Also included were projects such as updated street lighting, broadband infrastructure, prioritizing use of Maine’s forest products, increasing green space and tree planting projects, land conservation, and identifying floodplains to protect the community and its resources.

While community members present at the workshop had hesitations about electric vehicles and public transit infrastructure, Meunier said there were numerous other options for grant funding. The purpose of the workshop was to gather input from the community on their specific needs.

Maybe Jay didn’t need electric vehicle charging stations, Meunier said, but the grant funds could be used to improve heating systems in municipal buildings, strengthen stormwater and culvert systems, or other systemic improvements that would strengthen the town of Jay.

One example Meunier gave is that Chesterville and Carthage both experience long power outages. With concerns about elderly and vulnerable populations, both towns are looking into developing a warming shelter to ensure that those most in need have access to safety. This project is permissible under the grant funding.

Heating system improvements at the town garage, library, and the fire stations, along with improvements to the flat roof at the municipal building, appeared to be of interest. No formal motion was made in the meeting.

Following the workshop, the select board discussed business. The agenda was short; they reviewed the progress on the town garage project, which is being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Craig Boone reported that the plans are complete and he’s getting them ready to go to bid.

Some time ago the board had discussed creating an online payment portal for sewer bills and tax bills. The online portal would be handled by the state, similar to the Rapid Renewal service for vehicle registrations. The town website is being remodeled so it would be a good time to set that up if the board wanted to do so.

Select board member Tom Goding asked how the system would handle tax payments on a building going into foreclosure.

The town will look into that question and bring back an answer in the next meeting.

Finally, the board voted a blanket acceptance on donations for the recreation department. The town puts out donation containers at various events and has other donations for the recreation department. The auditor said recently that the board could make a blanket acceptance annually rather than accepting donations as they come in.