Jay Selectboard approves harvest lot bids

JAY – The Jay Selectboard met on Monday night to review bids for the timber harvest of the Gravel Pit Lot.

George Merrill & Son Logging and Johnny Castonguay Logging & Trucking both submitted bids to the town of Jay to harvest the lot. Johnny Castonguay Logging offered $124,140 for the job while George Merrill & Son Logging put forth $107,850.

The main difference in the bids come from different offers on the hardwood found in The Gravel Pit Lot. According to Forester Steve Gettle this is where the majority of the money is. He told the board that hardwood markets are good right now and predicts that the price will remain stable, while the price of pulp will still continue to be poor.

Despite the $16,290 difference the Selectboard voted 3-2 in favor of George Merrill and Son Logging, who had previously harvested the lot 13 years ago.

Board member Tom Goding made the motion because he was happy with the job the company did harvesting the lot 13 years ago.

The town has been given the final approval from Efficiency Maine to begin installing the new lights in the municipal building. According to Efficiency Maine the lights cannot be reused but the plastic panels that cover the lights could be used as replacement glass.

The Board agreed that it would be better to try and give the panels away rather than throw them away. The board voted unanimously to allow residents to be able to come and take up to 10 panels per person on a first come, first serve basis.

The Livermore Fall sewer flow split came in 2 percent less than predicted and budgeted for by Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt.

Holt believes the drop in flow from Jay is a result of the schools being closed for longer portions of the year as a result of COVID-19.

The Summer Recreation program has been canceled for 2021 which means the funds raised at town meeting will not be used and will instead be put into the town”s undesignated fund account.

Terry Bergeron and Timothy DeMillo were both reelected as chair and vice chair of the selectboard.