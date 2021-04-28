Jay Selectboard approves purchase of town gazebo

JAY – The Jay Selectboard heard from community member Dorothy White on Monday evening.

White has been fundraising for 12 years to raise money for a public gazebo to be placed on a lawn near the town office. Over the course of this time she has raised $6700 and plans to fundraise into the summer.

The board approved the purchasing of a $6500 dollar gazebo from a Pennsylvania based company called Amish Country Gazebos.

White believes that it’s important for a town to have one as a way of welcoming people, and a way of making the town seem more friendly in general. The gazebo should arrive sometime in August.

The Board also reviewed estimates for the Livermore Falls Sewer Treatment Plant office building addition.

The control building addition was estimated to cost $395,226 which the board alongside Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt thought was too high.

Holt proposed to personally go to different local contractors to get prices and then bring those back to the board for approval. He is confident that this project can be done for much less money. The costs must be approved by both the town of Livermore Falls and the town of Jay.

The town has done this before with a sewer pump and ended up saving half of the money that engineers estimated they would need.

The board agreed that this was a good idea and voted to give Holt the go ahead to start collecting prices from local contractors.

The board also gave notice of a public hearing for the sewer rates for the year 2021-2022 which will be held at Spruce Mountain Elementary school on May 10.