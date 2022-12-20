Jay VFW places wreaths on local war memorial

JAY – Veterans and auxiliary members from Jay VFW Post 3335 placed wreaths at the Jay War Memorial on Tuesday. The memorial is located at Chisholm Square, on the corner of Jewel Street and Route 4.

Due to the hazardous walking conditions with the weekend storm at the planned Holy Cross cemetery location on Saturday, a decision was made to place and display the wreaths in a location that was much safer for the deployment and future removal of the wreaths.

Post Commander Rick Merrill said, “We were disappointed to not reach our goal of placing wreaths on the cemetery, but here at the local war memorial, they will be easily viewed by the public as they drive by.”

“We are in effect honoring all our veterans, instead of select grave stones,” Merrill added.

Post Auxiliary member and WAA co-coordinator Alice Robinson noted, “This is a great location, and fitting place to honor all our veterans at the War Memorial. They look great! We hope everyone can come by to enjoy the beautiful display.”

Post Judge Advocate Jim Manter reported, “Perhaps a more public location will allow our citizens to be reminded of the goals of Wreaths Across America: Remember; Honor: Teach. We hope this display will bring awareness of our goal to grow the number of wreaths we receive next year, to honor local Veterans graves.”

For more information on how to contribute to the Wreaths Across America program for 2023, please contact the Jay VFW post at 897-5112 to see how you can help.