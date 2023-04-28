Jay voters approve budget at annual town meeting

JAY – The 2023 annual town meeting and elections were on Tuesday, April 25. The meeting was conducted by a secret ballot vote with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two seats were open on the selectboard for three-year terms: Fourth and Fifth Selectperson. Incumbents Timothy DeMillo and Gary McGrane were the only two candidates on the ballot, with the opportunity for write-in candidates. Both DeMillo and McGrane were elected, receiving 270 and 244 votes respectively.

Three spots were open on the RSU 73 School Board. Elaine Fitzgerald, Shari A. Ouellette, and Robert Staples ran for three-year terms. Fitzgerald, who received 197 votes and Staples, who received 173 votes, were elected. Christina Riley was elected to the board for a two-year term.

Randall J. Doiron was elected for a three-year term as the Jay Village Water Trustee with 77 votes. No one was on the ballot for North Jay Water Trustee. There were seven write-in votes, four of which were for Jeff Purington.

Articles 3 through 7 all passed as written. Article 7 authorized the Jay Selectboard to negotiate and execute multi-year contracts. The article outlines the categories of contracts covered by this statement: auditing, assessing, solid waste disposal, equipment purchasing, leasing and maintenance, and collective bargaining agreements.

Voters passed Articles 8 through 21, which approved the funds for the town’s operating budgets totaling approximately $5,860,000. This total includes $551,525.00 for Town Government, $857,826.00 for the Police Department, $330,639.00 for the Fire Department, $194,055.00 for the Jay-Niles Memorial Library, and $1,863,385.00 to Public Works.

The remaining articles, Articles 22 through 31, were approved as written. Article 23 addressed the annual payment made by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, from snowmobile registration fees paid by Jay citizens. The article appropriated this money to the Jay Snowmobile Club.

Article 31, to see if the town would vote by secret ballot for the 2024 annual town meeting, passed with 262 in favor and 59 opposed.

A total of 327 ballots were cast at the town meeting.