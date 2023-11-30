Jay voters approve temporary bridge and repairs to Hutchinson Road

JAY – Prior to the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, a special Town Meeting was held to determine how to move forward with repairs to the Hutchinson Road, which was damaged during the June 29 storm. Residents voted to authorize the Board to enter into the temporary construction easements for the installation of a temporary access bridge over Ridley Brook, as well as the repair and/or reconstruction of Hutchinson Road.

Material for the temporary bridge has been delivered, and work was expected to begin on Tuesday. The temporary bridge is being rented; once the design is complete for the permanent bridge, that project is expected to go out to bid.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided an update regarding the June 29 and May 1 rainstorms. Main Land and Wright-Pierce have completed their fieldwork and will begin working on the designs for the permanent repairs on Begin, Macomber, and Hutchinson Road which will continue throughout the winter.

The board also voted to accept the Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant of $3,304.00 to upgrade the Jay Police Department’s handguns. Chief Richard Caton received the trade-in value for the current guns, and officers will be able to purchase the gun they have been using for the trade value. Money from the officers would go towards the upgrade costs.

In other business, the Select Board meeting scheduled for Dec. 25 has been moved to Dec. 27 due to Christmas being on that Monday.