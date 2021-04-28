Jay voters pass $5.28 million budget

JAY – Voters passed all warrant articles on Tuesday, approving the requested $5.28 million town budget. That number is .29 percent decrease from the current fiscal year budget.

Terry Bergeron was reelected to the selectboard with 249 votes, Tom Goding received 226 votes for his reelection to the board, both men will serve a three-year term.

A vacancy on the board was filled by LeeAnn Dalessandro who received 140 votes. Her contester, Randy Richards, received 112 votes. Dalessandro will serve for one year, finishing the previous member’s term.

Incumbents Joel Pike and Mike Morrell were reelected to the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors for another three years each. Morrell received 195 votes while Pike received 216. Goerge Merrill was also reelected, unopposed, with 58 votes to another three-year term as the trustee for the Jay Village Water District. Write-in Warren Bryant received eight votes for the position of trustee of the North Jay Water District.