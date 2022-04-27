Jay voters pass $5.5 million budget

JAY – Residents of Jay approved a $5.5 million budget by ballot Tuesday. That number represents an increase of $216,159 and does not yet include contributions to the RSU 73 and county budgets. With added revenues, the total budget as it stands is $79,165 less than the current fiscal year which ends June 30.

A little more than 300 voters turned out to the polls and articles were primarily passed by a wide margin. Lee Ann Dalessandro was reelected to the Select Board for a three-year term. She received 225 votes while her opponent, Esther O’Brien Nolin, received 57.

Incumbents of the RSU 73 Board of Directors, Lynn Ouellette and Chantelle Woodcock were reelected with 265 and 248 votes, respectively. Ouellette will serve another three-year term, while Woodcock will serve a two-year term. Jodi Cordes was elected by write-in with 39 votes to fill a three-year term.