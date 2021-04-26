Jay voters to consider $5.28 million budget

JAY – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the annual town meeting vote; ballot boxes at the Spruce Mountain Middle School gymnasium will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said it’s a quiet year as far the budget goes. A total of $5,284,924 is being proposed in the 38-article warrant; that figure is .29 percent lower than the current fiscal year budget. Members of the Selectboard and Budget Committee primarily agreed on budgetary recommendations, the only item the two groups did not agree was the requested $750 for the Jay Historical Society.

Article two will ask voters to choose their representatives, Terry Bergeron is running unopposed for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen, as is Tom Goding. Both Going and Bergeron are currently on the board. Two candidates will appear on the ballot for a one-year position on the board that was left vacant after former board member Judy Diaz resigned mid-term. Residents LeeAnn Dalessandro and Randy Richards are vying for the seat.

Joel Pike and Mike Morrell, both current directors on the Regional School Unit 73 board, will are running unopposed, each for another three years. George Merrill is running unopposed for a three-year term as the Jay Water District trustee. There are no candidates for the North Jay Water District trustee and the position will be a write-in election.

