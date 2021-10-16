Jay woman dies in apartment fire

JAY – A 67-year-old woman who uses a wheel chair died in a fire that started in her apartment on Friday night.

Fire emergency crews were called at about 10 p.m. by resident Joan Jackson who reported fire in her apartment at the Jay Elderly Apartments located at 17 Lavoie St. On arrival crews found Jackson “had died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained,” according to the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire Marshal investigators responded and determined that “Jackson was restricted to a wheelchair and was smoking while using oxygen.”

An examination conducted on Saturday morning by the Medical Examiner’s Office found no evidence of foul play, according to the report.

The Jay, Wilton, Farmington, East Dixfield and Livermore Falls fire departments responded as well as Northstar ambulance service.