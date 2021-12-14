Jay woman narrowly escapes house fire

JAY – A fire Sunday night resulted in a complete loss of a home and possessions according to Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker. The call was received around 10:50 p.m. on the night of Sunday, Dec. 12 to 169 Macomber Hill Road. The homeowner, Jeanne Small, 81, was waiting for help in her driveway, having escaped in her nightgown and bare feet. Booker provided clothes and shoes to Small at which point she went to a neighbor’s house to stay warm.

The home, as well as several outbuildings and Small’s car were completely engulfed in flames. Booker reported that the fire took an hour and a half to fully extinguish, and the home as well as the car were a complete loss. Small did not have insurance for the structures.

Several departments responded including Livermore Falls, Wilton, East Dixfield, Chesterville, Farmington, New Sharon and Temple. The state Fire Marshall reported yesterday that the fire is being classified as an undetermined cause due to the significant damage. There were no injuries, although Small’s two cats are still unaccounted for.

Small is being assisted by Red Cross, and any donations can be dropped off at the Jay Town Office.